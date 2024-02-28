INTERPOL places Arnie Teves on red notice

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has placed former Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves on its red notice list.

A red notice is being issued to request law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and arrest a person pending extradition and other legal actions.

The INTERPOL said that a red notice is not equivalent to an international arrest warrant.

Teves is reportedly located in Cambodia according to the INTERPOL.

He has been classified from being a suspect to a fugitive wanted for prosecution.

Teves has an arrest warrant for murder for his involvement in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.