Ex-Pres Duterte denies receiving guns from Quiboloy

Former President Rodrigo Duterte denied receiving guns from embattled religious leader and Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy.

A witness during a Senate hearing revealed that Quiboloy gave guns to Duterte and his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Kami magtanggap ng baril kay Pastor Apollo Quiboloy? Ako pa mag-deliver sa kaniya ng kanyon bukas, o machine gun,” said Duterte.

The former chief executive also called the allegation as silly and downplayed the claim of Quiboloy’s capability of giving him guns.

“Bakit pa si Pastor ang magbigay ng baril sa akin? Saan siya magkuha? Kung magsabi siya wala siyang baril, bigyan ko siya,” said Duterte.

Marcos urged Quiboloy to face the congressional hearings and tell his side of the story on the accusations hurled against her.

Marcos made the statement before departing for his flight to Australia for the ASEAN-Australia Summit.

Marcos said the hearings will give Quiboloy a chance to say his side of the story.

”He has an opportunity in the hearings both in the House and in the Senate to say his side of the story. Kaya po sinasabi niya, hindi totoo lahat ‘yan, hindi totoo, walang nangyaring ganiyan, ‘di sabihin niya,” he added.

The chief executive said it will be more challenging for Quiboloy if he would be cited for contempt.

”That’s why my advice for him is to just face the questioning in the House and in the Senate. Marinig natin ang kaniyang side para malaman natin kung ano ba talagang nangyayari dito,” he said.

The Senate and House of Representatives both issued subpoenas against Quiboloy over allegations of sexual abuse and violations of franchise of SMNI.

Quiboloy previously admitted that he is in hiding and will only face the cases in court. Quiboloy is also among the most wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI.

Marcos also downplays claims made by Quiboloy that there is a plan to ‘eliminate him’.

”Walang may gustong mag-assassinate sa kaniya. Bakit siya i-assassinate? Why would anyone want him dead?” Marcos said.

Staff Report5 hours ago
