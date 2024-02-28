Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby facing challenges in relationship, ask for respect- management

Cornerstone management has issued a statement clarifying the break-up rumors surrounding their talents Catriona Gray and Sam Milby.

The two have reportedly called it quits and decided to end their engagement according to some showbiz columnists and vloggers.

In a statement, Cornerstone admitted that Gray and Milby are facing challenges in terms of their relationship. The management did not elaborate on this particular problem.

“We would like to address the recent rumors surrounding their relationship. While it its true that Sam and Catriona are currently facing some challenges in their relationship, they are actively working on resolving these issues together,” said Cornerstone.

The management asked the public to respect the couple’s privacy as they deal with these challenges.

“We kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this time as they navigate through this situation,” the statement read.

“We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support for the couple,” it added.

Gray previously sparked separation rumors after she was seen not wearing her engagement ring.

The two, however, were still seen together in several public events amid break up speculations.

