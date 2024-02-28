Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Avatar: The Last Airbender live action ‘Aang’ is Filipino Canadian

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal35 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Gordon Cormier/IG

Netflix recently released the live action of the famous animated fantasy series Avatar: The Last Airbender last February 22, 2024. The lead actor that was tapped for the role of ‘Aang’ is Gordon Cormier, a 14-year-old Filipino Canadian young actor.

Upon the announcement of the cast last 2021, Cormier shared his enthusiasm upon taking the role. He stated in the caption, “Wow! I’m so honored to be casted as the legendary Aang in Netflix’s live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Yip yip!”

On February 28, 2024, he shared a poster from Netflix proclaiming the live-action film as the “Number One Show in the World.”

To which a fan replied, “Yah!! Now do season two before you grow up too fast. 😭🤍”

The live action series is now available to stream and can only be watched through Netflix.

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

