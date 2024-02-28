Avatar: The Last Airbender live action ‘Aang’ is Filipino Canadian

Netflix recently released the live action of the famous animated fantasy series Avatar: The Last Airbender last February 22, 2024. The lead actor that was tapped for the role of ‘Aang’ is Gordon Cormier, a 14-year-old Filipino Canadian young actor.

Upon the announcement of the cast last 2021, Cormier shared his enthusiasm upon taking the role. He stated in the caption, “Wow! I’m so honored to be casted as the legendary Aang in Netflix’s live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Yip yip!”

On February 28, 2024, he shared a poster from Netflix proclaiming the live-action film as the “Number One Show in the World.”

To which a fan replied, “Yah!! Now do season two before you grow up too fast. 😭🤍”

The live action series is now available to stream and can only be watched through Netflix.