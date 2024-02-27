Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Zubiri files resolution seeking to set up health facilities in major tourist areas in PH

Staff Report6 hours ago

File photo (Courtesy: Rappler)

A senate resolution has been filed seeking an inquiry to look into the lack of medical facilities in top Philippine tourist destinations.

The resolution was filed by Senate President Migz Zubiri urging lawmakers to come up with a law that will allow access to adequate healthcare in tourist destinations.

“Ensuring access to adequate health and medical services in tourist destinations should go hand-in-hand with our country’s efforts to promote and develop our tourism industry. As such, it is important to study and identify the issues and address the gaps to come up with further solutions,” said Zubiri.

Zubiri laments that access to adequate medical care and well-equipped hospitals in tourist destinations remains a problem.

He added health and safety are still among the main concerns of tourists travelling to the Philippines.

Zubiri reiterated the incidents in Palawan back in 2015 and in Siargao in 2018 that led to casualties among tourists due to lack of medical facilities.

