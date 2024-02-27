Sharjah launches one-month public parking subscription

Residents and visitors in Sharjah now have new options to pay for public parking within the emirate, as the municipality launched a parking subscription good for one month or more to provide ease and convenience for car owners.

In a report from Sharjah24, this new payment option allows car owners to obtain a personal subscription for one month, covering two specific areas in the emirate.

Moreover, the parking subscription is flexible and can be availed for 10 days up to 12 months. These subscriptions include personal and commercial options, covering either two areas or all areas in Sharjah.

Hamed Al Qaid, Director of Public Parking Management, highlighted that this initiative aligns with the municipality’s goals to provide wide access to parking spaces, thus saving time and effort on the daily trips of motorists.

According to Al Qaid, this move is also a response to the users’ demands to acquire this kind of subscription, which can be renewed monthly according to their preference.

Aside from the new parking subscription, the municipality also offers 20% discount for certain categories of individuals. This includes the following:

Retired citizens

Elderly citizens

Citizens residing in fee-based areas

University students

Government employees in Sharjah City

Beneficiaries of the Social Services Department

Beneficiaries of the Community Development Department

Holders of the “Homat Al Watan” card

“Waffer” cardholders

To learn more about the corresponding subscription fees and how to subscribe, you can visit Sharjah City Municipality’s website.