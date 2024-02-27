Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

PH Immigration stops two Filipinas illegally recruited to work in Middle East

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal4 hours ago

Photo for illustration purposes only.

The immigration officers assigned at the Davao International Airport (DIA) rescued two Filipino women on February 21, 2024, as they attempted to leave the Philippines after being trafficked to work in the Middle East, the Bureau of Immigration shares through a press release. 

The women were set to depart for Thailand. They told the immigration officers that the purpose of their trip was to “travel alone for a holiday to Thailand.” However, upon checking their documentation, it was revealed that both women were planning to transit to the Middle East.

This urged the officers to investigate further which led to a confession by the women that they were recruited to work as a dancer and a massage therapist, respectively. The officers suspect that these women would be prone to being forced into prostitution abroad.

The victim shared, “Kahit alam kong delikado ito, nag risk ako.”

“This modus is still prevalent, wherein women are made to agree to work illegally as entertainers, but end up in prostitution because their employers have full control over them once they are abroad,” Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.”
He also reminded aspiring Overseas workers to protect themselves from syndicates who prey on their desire to pursue a career abroad.
The two victims were then endorsed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 42

Doctors remove 39 coins and 37 magnets from intestine of Delhi man

2 mins ago
Cami Template 20

Netizens react to video of violent passenger on Pakistan flight

38 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T145800.956

Philippine Airlines named as ‘Most On-Time Airline’ in Asia-Pacific for January 2024

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T141341.834

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi prepares to host elite hotel investor summit: GIOHIS 2024

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button