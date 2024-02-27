Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Netizens react to video of violent passenger on Pakistan flight

Courtesy: Amir Mateen

A violent man was restrained by the cabin crew on a flight to Pakistan.

On X (formerly Twitter), Anchor of 92 News Amir Mateen posted a video of the violent passenger onboard an Emirates’ EK614 flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Islamabad, Pakistan. 

In the video, the violent man head-butted a cabin crew member, creating a ruckus for other travelers. Several cabin crew members jumped in and tackled the man, restraining and handcuffing him. A female cabin crew member was also seen handing other staff members zip ties to restrain the passenger.

Mateen captioned the video: “Sent by a passenger who remained terrified during the flight: ‘Drunk guy extremely violent. Restrained and handcuffed by Emirates cabin crew but I think Pak authorities let him go as he was well connected.’”  

“Q: who was he and was he left off?” he added.

Many netizens reacted to the video, expressing the desire to have the man’s photo published so that the public would be aware of him.

Meanwhile, some have a different opinion, saying banning unruly passengers from the Emirates airline would not change anything.

