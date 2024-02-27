Man stabbed in private part by live-in partner

A man in Manila was stabbed in his private part by his live-in partner after an altercation while they were drinking.

In a GMA News report, the man was brought to the nearest hospital.

“Itong biktima, tumatakbo siya na napansin ng mga tao doon at buti na lang may mga pulis tayong nagpapatrolya, so agad na umaaksyon ang ating mga kapulisan para mapatakbo siya sa ospital,” said Police Captain Anthony Abundo.

Initial investigation showed that the man and his live-in partner were drinking before they had a heated argument.

The suspect allegedly got mad when the topic went to the ex-lover of the victim.

The police said that the victim has no plans of filing a case against the suspect. The man is now in the hospital recovering from the stabbing incident.