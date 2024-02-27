Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Man stabbed in private part by live-in partner

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

A man in Manila was stabbed in his private part by his live-in partner after an altercation while they were drinking.

In a GMA News report, the man was brought to the nearest hospital.

“Itong biktima, tumatakbo siya na napansin ng mga tao doon at buti na lang may mga pulis tayong nagpapatrolya, so agad na umaaksyon ang ating mga kapulisan para mapatakbo siya sa ospital,” said Police Captain Anthony Abundo.

Initial investigation showed that the man and his live-in partner were drinking before they had a heated argument.

The suspect allegedly got mad when the topic went to the ex-lover of the victim.

The police said that the victim has no plans of filing a case against the suspect. The man is now in the hospital recovering from the stabbing incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 42

Doctors remove 39 coins and 37 magnets from intestine of Delhi man

4 mins ago
Cami Template 20

Netizens react to video of violent passenger on Pakistan flight

40 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T145800.956

Philippine Airlines named as ‘Most On-Time Airline’ in Asia-Pacific for January 2024

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T141341.834

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi prepares to host elite hotel investor summit: GIOHIS 2024

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button