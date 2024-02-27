Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsTFT News

Liza Soberano stuns netizens, passes ‘getty test’

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago

Photo from Getty Images.

Liza Soberano takes the internet by storm as her beauty shines even in photos taken by Getty Images at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images is known for taking photos with unflattering angles and no post-editing. The netizens believe that the “getty curse” did not work on Liza as she still looked ethereal in them.

“One thing about Liza Soberano is that she will always pass the getty image test with flying colors!” a user on X posted.

Yet, the “getty fever” does not end there. Liza was spotted at another event and netizens took notice of the photos again, as she still looked amazing in it.

And another one…

The Filipino-American actress is currently pursuing a career in Hollywood. She debuts as Taffy, the stepsister to the titular character Lisa of the film ‘Lisa Frankenstein.’ Liza stars alongside the main leads, Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Cole Sprouse Kathryn Newton Liza Soberano LISA FRANKENSTEIN Movie Premiere Red Carpet TLO 1

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 42

Doctors remove 39 coins and 37 magnets from intestine of Delhi man

6 mins ago
Cami Template 20

Netizens react to video of violent passenger on Pakistan flight

42 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T145800.956

Philippine Airlines named as ‘Most On-Time Airline’ in Asia-Pacific for January 2024

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T141341.834

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi prepares to host elite hotel investor summit: GIOHIS 2024

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button