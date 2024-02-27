Liza Soberano stuns netizens, passes ‘getty test’

Liza Soberano takes the internet by storm as her beauty shines even in photos taken by Getty Images at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images is known for taking photos with unflattering angles and no post-editing. The netizens believe that the “getty curse” did not work on Liza as she still looked ethereal in them.

“One thing about Liza Soberano is that she will always pass the getty image test with flying colors!” a user on X posted.

one thing about liza soberano is that she will always pass the getty image test with flying colors! pic.twitter.com/93dUHP6Vh3 — æ (@bamsuenie) February 25, 2024

Yet, the “getty fever” does not end there. Liza was spotted at another event and netizens took notice of the photos again, as she still looked amazing in it.

just liza soberano killing those getty images stamp w/ that dazzling smile. iconic. pic.twitter.com/65pFkVKVlB — 𝓪𝓲𝓪𝓰𝓲𝓮 🦋 (@pollenhues) February 18, 2024

And another one…

liza soberano broke the getty images curse pic.twitter.com/X32SJ00EIT — Belle | JUNGWOO AT TODS MFW (@btchamacow) February 6, 2024

The Filipino-American actress is currently pursuing a career in Hollywood. She debuts as Taffy, the stepsister to the titular character Lisa of the film ‘Lisa Frankenstein.’ Liza stars alongside the main leads, Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.