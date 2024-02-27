Doctors remove 39 coins and 37 magnets from intestine of Delhi man

Doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi took out 39 coins and 37 magnets from a patient who came to the emergency ward with complaints of repeated vomiting and abdominal pain that had occurred for three weeks.

The patient, identified as a 26-year-old man, swallowed the items for weeks thinking that zinc helps in body-building. Reportedly, the man believed that the coins contained zinc, and the magnets were there to help the coins stay in the intestine.

According to his relatives, he is under treatment for a known psychiatric condition.

His x-ray images revealed coins and magnets in radio-opaque shadows. It was shown on his CT scan that the cons and magnets were blocking the intestine, thus, the patient was sent for surgery.

It was found during the surgery that the magnets and coins had already formed two separate loops in the small intestine. The force created by the magnet destroyed the intestinal wall. To extract the coins, the attending surgeon opened the intestine and took out 39 coins and 37 magnets in different shapes.

After seven days, the patient was discharged from the hospital.