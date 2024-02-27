Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Doctors remove 39 coins and 37 magnets from intestine of Delhi man

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal11 seconds ago

Doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi took out 39 coins and 37 magnets from a patient who came to the emergency ward with complaints of repeated vomiting and abdominal pain that had occurred for three weeks.

The patient, identified as a 26-year-old man, swallowed the items for weeks thinking that zinc helps in body-building. Reportedly, the man believed that the coins contained zinc, and the magnets were there to help the coins stay in the intestine.

According to his relatives, he is under treatment for a known psychiatric condition.

His x-ray images revealed coins and magnets in radio-opaque shadows. It was shown on his CT scan that the cons and magnets were blocking the intestine, thus, the patient was sent for surgery.

It was found during the surgery that the magnets and coins had already formed two separate loops in the small intestine. The force created by the magnet destroyed the intestinal wall. To extract the coins, the attending surgeon opened the intestine and took out 39 coins and 37 magnets in different shapes.

Screenshot 2024 02 27 161614

After seven days, the patient was discharged from the hospital.

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal11 seconds ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 20

Netizens react to video of violent passenger on Pakistan flight

36 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T145800.956

Philippine Airlines named as ‘Most On-Time Airline’ in Asia-Pacific for January 2024

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T141341.834

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi prepares to host elite hotel investor summit: GIOHIS 2024

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 27T132150.197

Sharjah launches one-month public parking subscription

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button