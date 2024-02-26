Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Quiboloy maintains not attending ‘bogus hearings’ 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Founder and self-proclaimed son of god Apollo Quiboloy has refused to attend any congressional hearings amid allegations against him.

Quiboloy said only a court and not a Senate hearing could determine whether he is guilty of the crimes he allegedly committed.

“Go to court and file a case against me. I will answer you there because it would have fair play,” Quiboloy said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Quiboloy was responding to the comments made by Senator Risa Hontiveros and her witnesses who are former KOJC members.

He said the senate hearing is a public humiliation and it is a bogus hearing with bogus witnesses.

“You already convicted me in your hearing; that’s wrong. I will not subject myself to unfair statements. I will not subject myself to injustices done under the cloak of a Senate hearing. But I will face you on one condition: I will face any of you even though you have 100 witnesses or pay 100 witnesses. I will face you anywhere, anytime in a court of law,” said Quiboloy.

Quiboloy said they recognized some of the witnesses and one of them already had a dismissed case against him.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 39

Illegal recruiter arrested in joint entrapment operation by DMW, PNP

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 38

UAE to Oman: Sharjah-Muscat bus route to start February 27

3 hours ago
Cami Template 3 3

Karylle says yes in new proposal by husband Yael Yuzon to mark 10th anniversary

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 19T122949.635

Ex-Pres. Duterte renews call against charter-change 

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button