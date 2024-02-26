Quiboloy maintains not attending ‘bogus hearings’ 

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Founder and self-proclaimed son of god Apollo Quiboloy has refused to attend any congressional hearings amid allegations against him.

Quiboloy said only a court and not a Senate hearing could determine whether he is guilty of the crimes he allegedly committed.

“Go to court and file a case against me. I will answer you there because it would have fair play,” Quiboloy said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Quiboloy was responding to the comments made by Senator Risa Hontiveros and her witnesses who are former KOJC members.

He said the senate hearing is a public humiliation and it is a bogus hearing with bogus witnesses.

“You already convicted me in your hearing; that’s wrong. I will not subject myself to unfair statements. I will not subject myself to injustices done under the cloak of a Senate hearing. But I will face you on one condition: I will face any of you even though you have 100 witnesses or pay 100 witnesses. I will face you anywhere, anytime in a court of law,” said Quiboloy.

Quiboloy said they recognized some of the witnesses and one of them already had a dismissed case against him.