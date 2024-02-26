O! Millionaire Episode 93: Introducing the Live Watch Feature at the Website to Binge-Watch Winning Moments as the Grand Prize Increases

O! Millionaire started Episode 93 with the announcement of the all-new O! Millionaire website page: the Live Watch. Aside from that, the episode brings news of an increased Grand Prize, now totaling 96 million dirhams. This significant increase of 500,000 dirhams since last week reflects the ongoing anticipation for a Grand Prize winner, with no one matching all seven numbers yet. Could the lucky winner be revealed from the draw held on February 22, 2024, a lucky date marked as 2-22 on the calendar?

O! Millionaire is proud to have served Oasis Park for 93 weeks, sponsoring its growth not only through the planting of trees from Green Certificates but also via earnings generated from the O! Millionaire Shop. These contributions are important in creating the first-ever self-sustaining sanctuary powered by renewable energies and featuring a sustainable water supply circulated through atmospheric water generators.

Introducing: The All-New Live Watch Page

O! Millionaire, the world’s greenest draw, is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-new Live Watch page on the O! Millionaire website. Episode 93, aired yesterday, unveiled this exciting feature, providing participants with a convenient way to stay updated on upcoming draws and binge-watch previous draws to witness past winners’ dreams come true.

The Live Watch page features a countdown timer to the upcoming draw, allowing participants to anticipate the next thrilling moment. Moreover, users can now revisit past draws at their leisure, immersing themselves in the excitement of witnessing dreams become reality.

For more information on the Live Watch page, you may go to www.omillionaire.com/live-watch.

For those who were not able to watch the Live Draw last February 22, 2024, the full replay can be viewed here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 93

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

During the draw aired on February 22, 2024, the winning numbers combination—7, 17, 18, 29, 32, 35, 37—was revealed, offering participants the chance to win exciting prizes. Matching all seven numbers could potentially lead to winning the Grand Prize valued at 96 million dirhams, while the owner of Green Certificate ID Q6G5 2CYP stands a chance to win the Raffle Prize worth AED 100,000. Stay tuned for upcoming Live Draws broadcasted on Facebook, and YouTube.

Winning at O! Millionaire is simple! Increase your potential winnings with the Double and Secure the Grand Prize features, where participants can take home double the current Grand Prize amount without the risk of sharing with other winners who matched the same seven-number combination.

Don’t worry, matching only 3 out of 7 numbers can already bring prizes. O! Millionaire seeks to give back to its community, especially since participants are always keen to save the planet. Winners can check their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet, which will automatically reflect after the draw.

The Grand Prize is getting close to 100 million dirhams. Until someone wins this amount, or double if they chose to Double the Grand Prize when buying a Green Certificate, the prize will stay at 100 million and will not go up by 500,000 dirhams every week anymore.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.