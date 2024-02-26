Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Mariel Padilla apologizes for viral drip video, clarifies use of Vitamin C not Gluta

Staff Report

Courtesy: Mariel Padilla/IG

Controversial personality Mariel Padilla has clarified her viral drip video at the Senate which drew flak among netizens.

In a Facebook post, Mariel said she apologized to those who may have been offended by her actions at her husband’s office but clarified that she was not using glutathione but Vitamin C.

“Upang linawin, nakatanggap ako ng Vitamin C Drip, hindi Glutathione, sa ilalim ng medikal na pangangasiwa ng isang propesyonal na nars,”said Mariel.

She said she has no intentions of disrespecting the Senate as an institution.

“Hindi ko kailanman intensyon na siraan o sirain ang integridad at dignidad ng Senado. Nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong paghingi ng tawad sa lahat ng kinauukulan, kasama na ang mga miyembro at kawani ng Senado at ang publiko. Itinataguyod natin ang dignidad at integridad ng Senado,” she added.

The Department of Health reiterated its position on the use of glutathione and said that only injectable glutathione was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cisplatin chemotherapy.

“To date, there are no published clinical trials that have evaluated the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening. There are also no published guidelines for appropriate dosing regimens and duration of treatment. The FDA has not approved any injectable products for skin lightening,” said the FDA.

“Injectable glutathione is sometimes paired with intravenous Vitamin C. Vitamin C injection may form kidney stones if the urine is acidic. Large doses of Vitamin C have resulted in hemodialysis in patients with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency,” the DOH explained.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

