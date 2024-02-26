Illegal recruiter arrested in joint entrapment operation by DMW, PNP

An illegal recruiter was arrested during the joint entrapment operations conducted by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in cooperation with Mandaluyong City Police, on February 23, 2024.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Marjorie Almarez Diaz from Novaliches, Quezon City. The suspect offered the complainant a job as a fruit-picker in Japan with a promising salary of P77,000. The complainant then reported the suspect after she was able to confirm that given name by the suspect was not licensed by the DMW to offer overseas jobs. The entrapment operation was immediately pushed through spearheaded by DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

Marjorie was arrested by the Department of Migrant Workers Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (DMW MWPB) and Mandaluyong City Philippine National Police. She is currently confined at the Mandaluyong Police Station with cases of estafa and illegal recruitment.

Cacdac also assured that they are working actively in finding illegal recruiters. He also encouraged the other victims of Alamarez to reach out to the DMW through Facebook or their office located at 4th Floor, Blas F. Ople Building, Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA, Mandaluyong City.