Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Illegal recruiter arrested in joint entrapment operation by DMW, PNP

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers

An illegal recruiter was arrested during the joint entrapment operations conducted by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in cooperation with Mandaluyong City Police, on February 23, 2024.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Marjorie Almarez Diaz from Novaliches, Quezon City. The suspect offered the complainant a job as a fruit-picker in Japan with a promising salary of P77,000. The complainant then reported the suspect after she was able to confirm that given name by the suspect was not licensed by the DMW to offer overseas jobs. The entrapment operation was immediately pushed through spearheaded by DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

Marjorie was arrested by the Department of Migrant Workers Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (DMW MWPB) and Mandaluyong City Philippine National Police. She is currently confined at the Mandaluyong Police Station with cases of estafa and illegal recruitment.

Cacdac also assured that they are working actively in finding illegal recruiters. He also encouraged the other victims of Alamarez to reach out to the DMW through Facebook or their office located at 4th Floor, Blas F. Ople Building, Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA, Mandaluyong City.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 38

UAE to Oman: Sharjah-Muscat bus route to start February 27

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 15T101502.238

Quiboloy maintains not attending ‘bogus hearings’ 

6 hours ago
Cami Template 3 3

Karylle says yes in new proposal by husband Yael Yuzon to mark 10th anniversary

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 19T122949.635

Ex-Pres. Duterte renews call against charter-change 

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button