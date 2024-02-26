Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-Pres. Duterte renews call against charter-change 

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his call expressing opposition to charter change (Cha-Cha).

In a prayer rally held in Cebu City over the weekend, the former chief executive said that a six-year term for a president is enough.

“Huwag baguhin ang Konstitusyon pabor sa kasalukuyang nakaupo at maghahangad pa ng karagdagang termino. Kumportable na tayo sa anim na taon. One term, let us stick to that,” Duterte said in a GMA News report.

Duterte further clarified that he is supportive of the changing of economic provision of the constitution.

The former president said he may be open to changing of term limits for the president but only if President Bongbong Marcos assures that he will not seek a term extension.

In a previous prayer rally in Davao, Duterte warned Marcos that he might suffer the fate of his father if the current administration would continue to push for charter change.

Duterte was referring to the 1986 EDSA People Power that ousted the late dictator after being in power for 20 years.

“Bakit ganoon kayo? Ang demokrasya, may eleksyon… Ang eleksyon is a cleansing process, gumagalaw ‘yan huwag mong pigilan.. Ngayon kung ikaw nandiyan, naupo ka, you stop the process of governance, hintuin mo kasi pahabain mo ang termino,” said Duterte.

“Sabi ko nga sa’yo Mr. President, kaibigan kita. ‘Pag pinilit mo ito, lalabas ka ng Malacañang kagaya noong panahon na pinalayas kayo,” the former President said.

