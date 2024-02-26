Ex-Pres. Duterte renews call against charter-change 

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his call expressing opposition to charter change (Cha-Cha).

In a prayer rally held in Cebu City over the weekend, the former chief executive said that a six-year term for a president is enough.

“Huwag baguhin ang Konstitusyon pabor sa kasalukuyang nakaupo at maghahangad pa ng karagdagang termino. Kumportable na tayo sa anim na taon. One term, let us stick to that,” Duterte said in a GMA News report.

Duterte further clarified that he is supportive of the changing of economic provision of the constitution.

The former president said he may be open to changing of term limits for the president but only if President Bongbong Marcos assures that he will not seek a term extension.

In a previous prayer rally in Davao, Duterte warned Marcos that he might suffer the fate of his father if the current administration would continue to push for charter change.