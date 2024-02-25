Suspicious website poses as OWWA

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) issued a public service announcement that an identified suspicious website (owwamember.com) has been disguising itself as the official website of the government organization.

Furthermore, OWWA clarified that this website does not have any connections with the organization and urged the public to be cautious. Additionally, the public are reminded that the official website for OWWA is 𝗼𝘄𝘄𝗮.𝗴𝗼𝘃.𝗽𝗵.

There are many types of internet scams and one of them include phishing. This is the type of scam that attempts to steal sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, bank account details, credit card details, and many more. This is done by the scammer using a website and posing it as a reputable source to attract the victim into clicking a trigger that helps them obtain the information or letting the victim fill up a form that will be used by the scammer for their own personal gain.

Social media is an interesting place, innovative but also dangerous. It is always best to remain cautious in order to protect one’s safety and privacy.

Here are a few tips to ensure a safe browsing on the internet: