DTI Secretary Pascual: PH expects deals on fisheries, agriculture, climate issues

According to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual shared that the Philippines is expecting successful negotiations on fisheries subsidies, agriculture, and climate issues at the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) that will take place on February 26-29, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Secretary Pascual shared his enthusiasm in welcoming the latest additions to the WTO, Comoros and Timor-Leste. This signifies the “culmination of the second phase of negotiations on fisheries subsidies,” he told WAM through an e-mail interview.

Most particularly, he aims to reach significant agreements in agriculture at the MC13, specifically on food security. The conference, according to Secretary Pascual, will also provide a platform for crucial topics to be talked about. He specifically mentioned “e-commerce” which he refers to as “the intersection of trade and environmental concerns, and the imperative of inclusivity within the multilateral trading framework.”

“I am optimistic that this conference will mark a significant step forward in these essential areas, reflecting our collective commitment to a more equitable and sustainable global trade environment,” he added.

Additionally, Secretary Pascual brought up the dedication of the Philippines to “promoting sustainable trade practices, facilitating the exchange of eco-friendly goods and services, and actively pursuing alliances with other WTO members” who share the same vision of integrating trade and environmental sustainability.

At the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13), high-ranking representatives from different countries will attend for a further discussion and review of the multilateral trading system. His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will be spearheading the conference.