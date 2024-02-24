Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

2024 is predicted to be the year of marriage proposals

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Research says 2024 is going to be the year of engagements.

According to research by a huge jewelry retailer published by Brides.com, 2.5 million proposals will happen this year. Moreover, these numbers will continue to soar for the next three years.

Using quantitative research studies and public data, including statistics on real estate, banking, and even pet adoption, jewelry experts were able to distinguish relationship patterns. 

Their data shows that there are identified 45 milestones that indicate how a relationship progresses, from dating to engagement. Once a pair hits 25 to 30 of those milestones, they are more likely to get engaged. 

Moreover, many single people are now eager to meet with those of the same relationship status, causing love stories to blossom once more.

According to jewelry experts, there was a huge decline in dating couples between 2020 and 2021, thanks to the pandemic. They believe that this decline caused an “engagement gap.” 

Usually, couples date for about two and a half to five years before getting engaged. Because the younger generation could not form connections during the pandemic, the number of marriage proposals also decreased.

But after the world moved on from the pandemic, everyone has been more than eager to return to their previous lifestyles. Single people are ready to mingle once again. 

Combining all this information, these experts were able to assert that this year is the time for more families to start.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 02 24 at 2.14.34 PM

Anne Curtis celebrates birthday in ‘Eras Tour’ inspired performance

1 hour ago
Cami Template 4 2

Kris Bernal says being a mom is irreplaceable

2 hours ago
Cami Template 3 2

Sarah Geronimo is the first full-blooded Filipina to receive Billboard’s Global Force Award

3 hours ago
Cami Template 10

CHR lauds creation of NAIA OFW lounge 

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button