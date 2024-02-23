Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lawmaker proposes ban of Filipino dubbing for English movies, shows

For illustrative purposes only

A lawmaker wants to prevent the dubbing of English movies and films to Filipino when being distributed to the Philippines.

Negros Occidental Representative Jose Francisco ”Kiko” Benitez said in his House Bill 9939 that Filipinos should learn the delivery of English language through these mass media platforms.

The lawmaker said English proficiency is among the key factors and indicators in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industries.

”We must therefore help younger generations acquire English in different settings, and through different media, to enable them to communicate better and explore new horizons, in terms of employment and social interaction,” said Benitez in a GMA News report.

Benitez said subtitles and closed captions for films and programs should be enough in accordance with the Republic Act No. 10905.

