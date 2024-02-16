Get Your Groove on as Lucky Voice Got Talent is Back: A Singing Extravaganza Like Never Before!

Lucky Voice, Dubai’s go-to karaoke hotspot and trendy neighbourhood bar, is happy to announce that the highly anticipated Lucky Voice Got Talent is back with a bang, this time for volume 5. Every Thursday, from February 1st to March 7th, between 8 pm and 12 am, Lucky Voice will be the stage for singers, bands, and groups to showcase their extraordinary talents and wow the judges. Following the hugely successful 4th edition, the incredible venue is giving all you pop divas, bathroom singers, and carpool karaoke stars another chance to strut your stuff and be in with a chance of taking home some seriously cool prizes.

Transforming into a spectacular playground of creativity and showmanship, auditions will take place every Thursday throughout February with the Grand Finale set to follow on March 7th. The winning act will walk away with an impressive AED 15,000 cash prize and the opportunity to record their single at GTR Recording Studios. The second prize contestant will receive an AED 1,200 voucher from Thomsun Music, while third place will take home an AED 750 voucher from Thomsun Music, with both second and third also receiving four brunch vouchers for Lucky Voice, ensuring there is plenty to sing for.

Participants will have three minutes to captivate the judges and the audience with their immense vocal abilities before being judged by a talented group of speciality judges. Lucky Voice welcomes individuals, bands, and groups to participate in this musical extravaganza and attendees can expect an engaging ambience from start to finish.

There are three exciting ways to take part, either with an on-stage performance at the venue, through social media where you can share your audition tape from the comfort of your own home or by taking to Virgin Radio where Maz Hakim will be giving callers the chance to wow listeners every Thursday from 8pm to 9pm. With so much musical mastery awaiting, you better put seatbelts on your ears as you won’t be able to resist tapping your feet and singing along!

Hold onto your party hats, mark your calendars, and get yourself down to Lucky Voice Dubai to channel your inner Beyoncé as each Thursday promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, talent, and excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a mirror maestro, this is your chance to shine. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of Lucky Voice Got Talent Vol. 5!

For reservations and more information, contact Lucky Voice at 800 58259 (LUCKY), via WhatsApp at +971 52 991 6979, or email [email protected].

