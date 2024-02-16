Latest NewsEntertainmentFeatureNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Boyz II Men to groove in Dubai’s Coca-cola Arena this April

Dubai will have a “One Sweet Day” from the iconic Boyz II Men as they hit the stage at Coca-Cola Arena for an exclusive concert on April 28th, 2024.

Loved by many music lovers for their R&B hits, Boyz II Men will be performing some of their chart-topping classics and will groove in Dubai to their iconic tunes like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love To You”.

Presented by Blu Blood Entertainment, in collaboration with Dubai Calendar, the concert promises an unforgettable musical night that will be filled with nostalgia. Blu Blood’s MD and CEO Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman express their excitement for the event, emphasizing that Boyz II Men has been able to create lasting memories and unite fans across ages.

Boyz II Men has an impressive list of awards and accomplishments including four Grammy awards, nine American Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their concert in Dubai is set to be a celebration of their career and their timeless music.

Tickets for Boyz II Men – Live in Dubai start at AED 199 and are available now at coca-cola-arena.com.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a night of nostalgic musical magic with one of the greatest R&B groups of all time.

