Xian Lim, film producer Iris Lee spark dating rumors

Actor Xian Lim, who came out from a 12-year relationship with Kim Chiu, was spotted by eagle-eyed netizens with film producer Iris Lee in a recent post by Watanabe Riding Development on Facebook which sparked dating rumors between the two.

In the post, Xian can be seen putting his arm over Iris’ shoulder while she is holding his hand. The two were seen together with Juan Karlos and his rumored girlfriend Dia Mate.

This is not the first time that they have been seen together. As posted by user auntieselinamo on X, Xian can be seen hanging around with Iris’ Lee’s friends.

Just in: Has Xian Lim already moved on from Kim Chiu? He was spotted with Iris Lee. Is Iris the new girlfriend of Xian? pic.twitter.com/dAZRHWr3eW — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) February 14, 2024

The netizens were quick to reply to the tweet accusing Lee to be the third party of Kim and Xian’s relationship.

cya ang third party, time is the ultimate truth teller talaga — K&P 💚 Trendsetter Team (@meizgwapa) February 14, 2024

There were some who noticed that consistency in Xian’s type being Chinese-Filipino.

Consistent cya. Tsinoy talaga ang type nya. 😁😁 — Gee Ens (@ENguilbert) February 15, 2024

There have been no direct confirmation from either Xian and Iris regarding the status of their relationship.