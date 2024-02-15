Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Xian Lim, film producer Iris Lee spark dating rumors

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal11 hours ago

Xian Lim and Iris Lee (middle), together with Juan Karlos Labajo and Dia Mate (right). Courtesy: Watanabe Riding Development

Actor Xian Lim, who came out from a 12-year relationship with Kim Chiu, was spotted by eagle-eyed netizens with film producer Iris Lee in a recent post by Watanabe Riding Development on Facebook which sparked dating rumors between the two.

In the post, Xian can be seen putting his arm over Iris’ shoulder while she is holding his hand. The two were seen together with Juan Karlos and his rumored girlfriend Dia Mate.

This is not the first time that they have been seen together. As posted by user auntieselinamo on X, Xian can be seen hanging around with Iris’ Lee’s friends.

The netizens were quick to reply to the tweet accusing Lee to be the third party of Kim and Xian’s relationship.

There were some who noticed that consistency in Xian’s type being Chinese-Filipino.

There have been no direct confirmation from either Xian and Iris regarding the status of their relationship.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal11 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 15 at 19.27.15 fc3b836c

PH to bring ‘Halal Friendly Philippines’ to the Middle East through Gulfood

4 hours ago
Cami Template 6

Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero renew vows in Balesin 

5 hours ago
IIEE

Filipino-led blood donation drive in Dubai benefits hundreds

7 hours ago
Cami Template 2 1

Free summit for all Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East to be held on March 1 

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button