Free summit for all Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East to be held on March 1 

Hundreds of professionals are invited to The Filipino Times Watchlist: Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, making it one of the biggest events where you can learn from professionals and experts in the engineering and architectural fields.

This free event, which will be held on March 1, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, UAE, is inviting hundreds of Filipino engineers and architects as well as industry experts, business owners, government officials, and key stakeholders.

The eagerly awaited second edition of the summit will highlight panel discussions, addressing engineering and architectural topics on city designs and developments that place greater emphasis on the environment. The panel discussions will also address common obstacles and developing trends in engineering and architecture to empower all attendees regarding their knowledge of the field.

The sessions will cover the following areas:

Landscape Designs for a Changing Climate: Reshaping the Blueprint Incorporating Blue and Green Spaces

Future of Living: Development of Smart Cities without Compromising History, Culture and Nature

Sustainable Lifestyle: Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Environmental Conservation

In addition to learning from these insightful sessions, participants can network with industry peers, connect and socialize with keynote speakers, and delve into the possibility of future collaborations.

The summit is a vital event for all experts in the engineering and architectural field who want to stay up-to-date on industry change and exchange ideas regarding the practices in their field in the Middle East.

After the summit, there will be an awarding ceremony at night to honor the top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East. The event will highlight their contribution to building and shaping the Middle East’s future.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit and Awards 2024 free registration is now open! Visit this link to lock in your seats: https://thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/