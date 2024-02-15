Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Free summit for all Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East to be held on March 1 

Photo from TFT Watchlist 2023: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit & Awards, Journey to Net Zero: Retrofitting The UAE’s Built Environment, with (from left to right) Manosh De, Urban Planning Expert – DUBAI MUNICIPALITY; Christine Espinosa-Erlanda, Associate Partner – GODWIN AUSTEN JOHNSON & ARCHITECTS; Dr. Karen Remo, Chief Executive Officer – NEW PERSPECTIVE MEDIA GROUP; Kirby Zalameda, Design Director of Architecture – DLR GROUP MIDDLE EAST, during the TFT Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit & Awards

Hundreds of professionals are invited to The Filipino Times Watchlist: Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, making it one of the biggest events where you can learn from professionals and experts in the engineering and architectural fields.

This free event, which will be held on March 1, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, UAE, is inviting hundreds of Filipino engineers and architects as well as industry experts, business owners, government officials, and key stakeholders. 

Photo from TFT Watchlist 2023: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit & Awards, GCC Giga Projects: Promising Outlook for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Sectors, with (from left to right) Orandantes Delizo, Project Manager – TEBODIN MIDDLE EAST; Dr. Karen Remo, Chief Executive Officer – NEW PERSPECTIVE MEDIA GROUP; Dr Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer – PRIME GROUP during the TFT Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit & Awards

The eagerly awaited second edition of the summit will highlight panel discussions, addressing engineering and architectural topics on city designs and developments that place greater emphasis on the environment. The panel discussions will also address common obstacles and developing trends in engineering and architecture to empower all attendees regarding their knowledge of the field.

The sessions will cover the following areas:

  • Landscape Designs for a Changing Climate: Reshaping the Blueprint Incorporating Blue and Green Spaces
  • Future of Living: Development of Smart Cities without Compromising History, Culture and Nature
  • Sustainable Lifestyle: Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Environmental Conservation

In addition to learning from these insightful sessions, participants can network with industry peers, connect and socialize with keynote speakers, and delve into the possibility of future collaborations. 

The summit is a vital event for all experts in the engineering and architectural field who want to stay up-to-date on industry change and exchange ideas regarding the practices in their field in the Middle East.

TFT Watchlist 2023 awards
Attendees of the TFT Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit and Awards 2023

After the summit, there will be an awarding ceremony at night to honor the top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East. The event will highlight their contribution to building and shaping the Middle East’s future.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit and Awards 2024 free registration is now open! Visit this link to lock in your seats: https://thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/

