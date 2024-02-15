DSWD confirms giving P100K incentive to centenarian Juan Ponce Enrile

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian has confirmed that they have given the cash incentive of P100,000 to Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

Enrile marked his 100th birthday on February 14 making him the oldest living politician in the country.

”Yes. As awarded yesterday,’ Gatchalian said in a report on GMA News.

Filipinos who reach the age of 100 are entitled to receive a cash incentive of P100,000 under the Centenarians Act of 2016. The program aims to respect the elderly and to acknowledge their invaluable contributions to society over the decades.

The camp of Enrile has yet to comment on the matter.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Enrile looked back at why he still accepted the job under President Bongbong Marcos. Enrile, however, played a role in the ousting of Marcos’ father during martial law.

“I could not walk the stairway of Malacañang anymore,” said Enrile, admitting that there are challenges now whenever he goes to his office.

Enrile said he did not apply for his new job at Malacañang. He said when he received the call from then Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez he hesitated to take another high-profile job.

“I had nothing to do. It was only to be of service to the country again,” Enrile said.

The former senate president retired from public service back in 2016 when his senate stint ended.

Enrile said his obsession with reading was one of his secrets on maintaining his memory and keeping a sharp mind.

The lawmaker said that after his Senate stint in 2016, he had the time to read as many books as he can.

“I kept reading, so modesty aside, tell me a country and I will discuss it with you,” Enrile told the Inquirer.

“I will tell you about its geography, weaknesses, and its problems,” he added.