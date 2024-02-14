SWS: Money is most preferred Valentine’s Day gift for Filipinos

Money ranked first among the most preferred Valentine’s Day gifts for Filipinos according to the latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations.

The survey was conducted with 1,200 adult participants in face-to-face interviews.

The survey asked: What gift do you want to receive from your loved one this coming Valentine’s Day?”

Money: 16%

Love and companionship: 11%

Flowers: 10%

Apparel: 9%

Any gift from the heart: 5%

Mobile phone: 5%

Watch and jewelry: 5%

Good family relationship: 5%

Food and grocery items: 3%

Chocolates: 3%

Money dominated the list with 16% of respondents followed by love and companionship (11%).

Flowers, apparel and any gift from the heart completed the Top 5 list of preferred gifts.

Mobile phoned, watch and jewelry, good family relationship, food and chocolates rounded the top 10.

The survey said more women (19%) preferred money as best Valentine’s Day gift while men is at 12%.

The survey also found out that 58% of Filipinos are happy with their love life.

“The latest percentage of those very happy with their love life is the highest since the record-high 59% in 2011,” the SWS said in its report.