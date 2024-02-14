Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

SWS: Money is most preferred Valentine’s Day gift for Filipinos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Money ranked first among the most preferred Valentine’s Day gifts for Filipinos according to the latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations.

The survey was conducted with 1,200 adult participants in face-to-face interviews.

The survey asked: What gift do you want to receive from your loved one this coming Valentine’s Day?”

  • Money: 16%
  • Love and companionship: 11%
  • Flowers: 10%
  • Apparel: 9%
  • Any gift from the heart: 5%
  • Mobile phone: 5%
  • Watch and jewelry: 5%
  • Good family relationship: 5%
  • Food and grocery items: 3%
  • Chocolates: 3%

Money dominated the list with 16% of respondents followed by love and companionship (11%).

Flowers, apparel and any gift from the heart completed the Top 5 list of preferred gifts.

Mobile phoned, watch and jewelry, good family relationship, food and chocolates rounded the top 10.

The survey said more women (19%) preferred money as best Valentine’s Day gift while men is at 12%.

The survey also found out that 58% of Filipinos are happy with their love life.

“The latest percentage of those very happy with their love life is the highest since the record-high 59% in 2011,” the SWS said in its report.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 14T154910.276

Miss Grace is Miss FAB: Winning customers’ hearts one jewellery at a time

5 mins ago
Cami Template 1 1

OFWs can now register as Overseas Voter for 2025 national elections

16 mins ago
Katie WEB 8

‘Two decades of love’: OFW couple share their love story from PH to Dubai

28 mins ago
Dans News Template 2

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for your special someone

60 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button