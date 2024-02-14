OFWs can now register as Overseas Voter for 2025 national elections

If you haven’t registered yourself as an Overseas Voter, you can make the registration process much easier with iRehistro.

To prepare for the 2025 National Elections, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can now fill out the OVF-1 application form online with iRehistro, making the process easier and faster.

Once OFWs register themselves with iRehistro, they can print out their forms on A4-sized paper and visit the Consulate or the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai for a smoother processing of their Overseas Voters application.

Just take note: iRehistro is not an online registration system. It only helps OFWs fill out and generate their OVF1 forms with a QR code.