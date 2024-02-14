Miss Grace is Miss FAB: Winning customers’ hearts one jewellery at a time

The UAE is not just known for its stunning skyscrapers, glorious desert sands, and luxurious shopping brands, but it is also famous for offering shining, shimmering, splendid pieces of jewellery.

One shop stands out is Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds, which offers high-quality, trendy, and affordable pieces of gold, silver, and diamond that will surely complement your stunning look.

With over two years in the business, Miss FAB owes its success to its visionary owner, Ms. Mary Grace Alzate, or better known as ‘Ms. G’. In an interview with The Filipino Times, she shared how her business started and why many customers, especially Filipino ones, flock to their stores.

Aside from Miss FAB, Ms. G also has another business called One FAB, which offers retail items such as clothes, shoes, bags, and many more. One day, her customers asked if they sold jewellery pieces, and that was the birth of another business idea.

“Nagsimula po ang Miss FAB from my other company, One FAB shop. ‘Yun kasi ay mga clothes and shoes, retail company siya. Then ‘yung mga customer namin nagtanong sila ng mga jewelleries. Kaya nag-extend ako for jewelleries and diamonds to better serve our clients,” Ms. G recalled.

In Dubai, jewellery shops are usually located in Satwa or the Gold Souk area. Meanwhile, Miss FAB is located on Abu Baker Al Siddique Road, Deira, which is not a typical place for jewellery shops.

When asked why a large number of customers still visit their shop despite the distance, she said, “Everyday napakarami naming walk-ins, dinadayo pa kami. Hinahanap talaga ‘yung pangalan namin. Kami kasi ay nag-ooffer ng iba sa market. Like, meron po kaming diamonds na makukuha niyo with 70% discount. Kaya talagang pinupuntahan po kami kahit malayo.”

Dedicated to serving her customers’ needs, Ms. G keeps an eye out for the latest and best collections of jewellery in the market. She makes sure that they only source the most authentic, budget-friendly, and precious pieces of jewellery.

Miss FAB’s physical shop is located in Warba Center, Abu Baker Al Siddique Road, which is open every day from 12PM-9PM. Meanwhile, their online shop, which can be found on their Facebook page, conducts regular online live streams where you can view their daily promotions and their latest collections.