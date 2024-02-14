Majid Khalfan Bin Theneya Majlis and HUAWEI GoPaint Collaborate to Ignite Creativity in Emirati Families

Majid Khalfan Bin Theneya Majlis and HUAWEI GoPaint joined forces to host the “Family and the Emirati Vision: Achieving Shared Success” creative workshop, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative journey to inspire creativity and uphold Emirati values.

In a breathtaking display of unity between tradition and innovation, Majid Khalfan Bin Theneya Majlis, a beacon of Emirati culture, welcomed participants to an immersive digital art experience. The workshop, held within the prestigious Majlis, provided a common ground for individuals to explore the convergence of technology and tradition, echoing the UAE government’s vision for cohesive families and empowered communities.

The event also served as the launchpad for the global HUAWEI GoPaint Contest, where participants are invited to unleash their creativity and compete for prestigious prizes. This initiative underscores Huawei’s unwavering commitment to nurturing creativity on a global scale and empowering individuals to articulate their unique voices through art.

“As a pioneering force in the technology industry, Huawei is honored to collaborate with Majid Khalfan Bin Theneya Majlis in our shared mission to champion creativity and preserve cultural heritage,” remarked Peak Yin, Country Manager UAE, Huawei CBG. “Together, we aspire to inspire Emirati families to embrace their rich heritage while embracing the boundless potential of digital art.”

H.E. Maryam Bin Theneya, Member of The Federal National Council UAE and Second Deputy Speaker, Federal National Council at Majid Khalfan Bin Theneya Majlis, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the profound significance of preserving Emirati values while embracing the transformative power of technological advancements. “We are thrilled to partner with HUAWEI GoPaint in hosting this groundbreaking workshop, which embodies our collective dedication to nurturing creativity and fortifying familial bonds,” she expressed.

The HUAWEI GoPaint Contest beckons participants to submit their artwork under three thematic categories: Culture, City, and Character. Entries will be meticulously evaluated based on criteria including creativity, visual impact, storytelling, and popularity, offering contestants the chance to compete for a creation fund of up to $5000.

About Majid Khalfan Bin Theneya Majlis:

Majid Bin Theneyah Majlis, is a cultural and community Majlis established by Her Excellency Mariam Bin Theneyah as a community initiative. Its goal is to create a platform for discussion, dialogue, and hosting specialists, experts, and youth to identify initiatives, solutions, and needs, as well as to build bridges of communication among members of the community. This aims to ensure social cohesion and maximize its impact in achieving the visions and aspirations of the United Arab Emirates

About HUAWEI GoPaint: HUAWEI GoPaint is a global initiative by Huawei aimed at fostering creativity and empowering individuals to express themselves through digital art.

For more information on the HUAWEI GoPaint Contest and submission guidelines, please visit the official website at https://consumer.huawei.com/ae/campaign/gopaint/