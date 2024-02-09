More payouts expected for former Saudi Arabia OFW claimants – DMW 

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that a new wave of former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) displaced from Saudi Arabia will soon receive compensation for their outstanding wages and benefits.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac revealed in a statement that following President Ferdinand R. Marcos’s announcement, approximately 1,104 claimants have already started receiving payments since late January.

These payments were facilitated through checks issued by the Saudi-based Alinma Bank, with 843 claimants successfully encashing their checks.

President Marcos said in his vlog that the Overseas Filipino Bank (OF Bank) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) are aiding claimants. Both banks facilitated the opening of accounts, enabling claimants to deposit their checks and seamlessly access their cash payouts.

Cacdac further disclosed that the remaining 300 checks from the initial batch are anticipated to clear in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the DMW foresees the distribution of another 400 checks within the next month, bringing the total number of checks distributed for encashment to 1,500.

Last year, the DMW submitted a comprehensive list of 10,554 verified displaced Saudi OFW claimants to the Saudi government.

These individuals possessed valid work permits, including the essential “iqama,” which is a mandated government permit for foreign nationals working and residing in Saudi Arabia.

However, Cacdac acknowledged the need to address certain challenges, such as facilitating the distribution of checks to heirs of deceased claimants and resolving discrepancies in claimant details.

The DMW assured that aid will be provided by the Landbank and Overseas Filipinos Bank to immediately address these issues.

“We remain committed to collaborating with our Saudi counterparts to resolve these outstanding matters. Our priority is to support our OFWs and their families throughout this final stage, ensuring they receive their long-overdue wages and benefits,” affirmed Cacdac.