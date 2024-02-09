Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MOHRE detects 55 recruiters operating without permits in 2023

The Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) shared on February 7 that their systems detected 55 entities that recruited and offered mediation services without the required permits last year.

Among these entities were five social media accounts, recruiting illegally in the country.

This act was made possible in collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

MOHRE has already imposed administrative penalties on these violators. Some of the penalties include fines, restrictions in the Ministry’s records, as well as referral to the Public Prosecution. Meanwhile, the violating social media accounts were blocked. 

The Ministry is calling everyone to double-check legitimate permits before signing the deal with recruiters or mediation services. Doing so ensures the community of their rights and prevents scams by reporting violations and illegal recruitment practices.

To report an entity, MOHRE urges you to call 600590000 for any reports or issues or visit their MOHRE smart application.

