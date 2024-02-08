Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Surprise your loved one with Dunkin’s special Valentine Gift Box for just AED 39!

Staff Report

Love is in the air, and Dunkin’ is ready to sweeten your February. Can’t find the perfect gift this love month? Look no further—Dunkin’ has a special Valentine’s Gift Box for just 39 AED, featuring 6 delectable donuts and eclairs.

Hurry to your nearest Dunkin’ in the UAE or order via Talabat Delivery to give your loved ones 6 mouthwatering delights with a sprinkle of love. The Valentine Gift Box offers a variety of treats, from heart-themed donuts to premium eclairs, perfect for sharing with friends, family, or colleagues.

Dunkin’s Valentine Gift Box isn’t just about treats; it’s a celebration of love through delightful flavors. Whether with your significant other, friends, or family, sharing these goodies is a memorable way to mark the occasion.

Don’t miss out on the chance to share the love with Dunkin’s Valentine Gift Box. Get yours today for only AED 39!

