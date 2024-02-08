Dubai to open new Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital in 2026

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai’s first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital, is set to open in 2026, providing advanced and accessible cancer care.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, led the ceremony on Monday unveiling the design of the new cancer hospital.

Set to be constructed in the Al Jaddaf area, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital will host 50 clinics, 30 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 urgent care rooms, 5 radiotherapy rooms, and 116 inpatient beds. Additionally, 19 gardens will be distributed across the hospital campus to help enhance the healing environment for patients and their families.

The 56,000-square-metre hospital is being developed with the aid of generous donations received through the Al Jalila Foundation, which leads Dubai Health’s giving mission. The collective contributions of individuals and organizations will aid in the establishment of the state-of-the-art hospital.

As a comprehensive cancer hospital, it will house a multidisciplinary team, including specialized nursing, offering patients a full spectrum of care services in one location, from early diagnosis to treatment and supportive care. Moreover, the hospital will feature research and clinical trials, promoting opportunities for discovering the best patient outcomes through personalized, patient-centric, evidence-based care.

The hospital honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, paying tribute to his lifetime of service to the nation and remarkable international philanthropic activities that continue to touch the lives of people around the world.