Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai to open new Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital in 2026

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai’s first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital, is set to open in 2026, providing advanced and accessible cancer care.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, led the ceremony on Monday unveiling the design of the new cancer hospital.

tda010yp1k81na5pn
Courtesy: WAM

Set to be constructed in the Al Jaddaf area, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital will host 50 clinics, 30 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 urgent care rooms, 5 radiotherapy rooms, and 116 inpatient beds. Additionally, 19 gardens will be distributed across the hospital campus to help enhance the healing environment for patients and their families.

The 56,000-square-metre hospital is being developed with the aid of generous donations received through the Al Jalila Foundation, which leads Dubai Health’s giving mission. The collective contributions of individuals and organizations will aid in the establishment of the state-of-the-art hospital.

aoh010yj1k81na4pn
Courtesy: WAM

As a comprehensive cancer hospital, it will house a multidisciplinary team, including specialized nursing, offering patients a full spectrum of care services in one location, from early diagnosis to treatment and supportive care. Moreover, the hospital will feature research and clinical trials, promoting opportunities for discovering the best patient outcomes through personalized, patient-centric, evidence-based care.

k89010yt1k81na6pn
Courtesy: WAM

The hospital honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, paying tribute to his lifetime of service to the nation and remarkable international philanthropic activities that continue to touch the lives of people around the world.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 08T185251.446

School bus accident in Sharjah injures 3 students, 2 supervisors

3 hours ago
Cami Template 93

Marian Rivera cries out about fake quote cards

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 08T160117.990

Emirates named global airline partner of the NBA and title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup

5 hours ago
Cami Template 92

Huawei’s ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide: Inspired tech for creativity and fashion

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button