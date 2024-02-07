Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT NewsUAE News

PH Ambassador praises Alex Eala’s gritty performance in Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: Philippine Embassy in UAE/Facebook

HE Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, met with 18-year-old Filipina tennis champion Alex Eala after her highly anticipated game in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Tuesday, commending her for her gritty performance.

Despite bowing out early to her seasoned opponent, Magda Linette from Poland, Alex finished the set with a smile on her face and a heart filled with gratitude, thanks to the immense support of the Filipino community that stood by her throughout the match.

Officials from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, Filipino fans, and other supporters were present at the game, cheering enthusiastically for the Filipina tennis star.

Ambassador Ver, who led the large Filipino crowd during the game, praised Alex for her grit and determination until the end of her battle.

“This is a proud moment for the Philippines and the Filipino community in the UAE who witnessed how Alex gave her all,” Ambassador Ver said.

In response, Alex expressed appreciation to the Filipino community, saying, “I felt the love and support of my fellow Filipinos during the match.”

Alex holds the rank of world No. 187 in tennis and is participating in only her 9th WTA Tour Tournament. She was invited to the UAE after receiving a wild card to compete at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open against Magda Linette, who is ranked no. 55 from Poland.

Before the match, The Filipino Times had the chance to conduct an exclusive online interview with Alex. She expressed how much of an honor it is for her to represent the Philippines, considering the sizable Filipino community in the country.

Despite the loss, we know for sure that this won’t be a hindrance to winning more trophies in the future. In her interview, she emphasized the importance of taking time to process setbacks and losses.

“It’s important to give yourself time to process the loss and after, kailangan mag-move on ka na. Don’t think about it for too long. And remind yourself that there’s always going to be a next adventure,” she stated.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is part of WTA Tour and will run until February 11, 2024, at the Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

