Marcos says OFW claimants start to receive payment from Saudi Arabia

President Bongbong Marcos said that some displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by bankruptcies in Saudi Arabia have started receiving their compensation.

“Nais ko lang balitaan ang ating mga OFW na galing sa Saudi na patuloy na ang pagbayad ng insurance ng Saudi Arabia sa mga empleyado ng mga kumpanyang nabangkarote, nagfile ng claim sa insurance,” said Marcos in a video message.

Marcos said that around P868,740,544 in indemnity checks have been cleared by the Alinma Bank through the Landbank of the Philippines.

The money was then transferred to the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFB).

“Ang halaga ng mga na-release na tseke is P868,740,544; 1,014 ang na-clear na at credited, ‘yung 843 doon, nabayaran na,” he explained.

