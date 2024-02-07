Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai welcomed 17 million international visitors in 2023, says Sheikh Hamdan

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan/X

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, announced on social media platform X that a record-breaking 17 million tourists visited Dubai in 2023, reaffirming the emirate’s status as one of the leading destinations in the world.

“In 2023, Dubai welcomed a record-breaking 17 million international visitors. This remarkable growth of 19.4% firmly established Dubai as a leading destination,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X on Tuesday.

“The city is at the forefront of the global tourism sector, with one of the world’s highest hotel occupancy rates of 77.4% and hotel capacity expanding to over 150,000 rooms. These achievements align with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aiming to position Dubai as one of the top three cities worldwide for business and tourism,” he added.

Launched just over a year ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aims to enhance the emirate’s status as a premier destination for living, working, and visiting.

Moreover, Dubai’s exceptional year was further solidified when it was recently recognized by Tripadvisor as the No.1 global destination in its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards 2024, marking the third consecutive year of this prestigious recognition.

