RTA to build bridge for easier access to Dubai Harbour

An agreement was signed between the Roads and Transportation Authority with investment firm Shamal Holding to build a two-lane bridge that extends from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour, the seafront district where the region’s marina can be found. The purpose of this bridge is to ease the movement of visitors and residents by providing a direct entry and exit for Dubai Harbour.

“RTA would construct a bridge of two lanes in each direction spanning 1,500 metres and accommodating 6,000 vehicles per hour,” said His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

From the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai), the bridge extends to the intersection of Al Nassem Street and Al Falak Street and crosses over the interstction of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Roads and Transport Authority to accomplish this strategic project, which represents a major turning point in the development of the Dubai Harbour district,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, the Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding.

“This aligns with our plans and aspirations to offer the best integrated community in terms of quality of life and the well-being of residents and visitors. Upon its completion, the bridge will provide free traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour, which occupies an exceptional location on the scenic seafront of the Emirate of Dubai,” he added.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding

