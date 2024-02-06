DMW teams up with cybercrime unit intensify campaign vs. online illegal recruitment, scammers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have joined forces to strengthen the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families against illegal recruitment and investment scammers.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Undersecretary Alexander K. Ramos of CICC signed a Memorandum of Agreement or MOA on Monday, February 5, 2024, at the CICC office in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, Metro Manila.

The agreement aims to combat cybercrimes and data intrusions that often victimize OFWs.

“Sanib-puwersa kami ng CICC sa pagtutok sa problema ng mga OFWs at OFW families, in terms of scams, frauds o panlilinlang na isinasagawa sa kanila in quite a number of activities. Unfortunately, dati ay illegal recruitment lang pero ngayon ay lumawig na sa human trafficking, investment scams, consumer fraud at ibat-iba pang paraan ng pagsasamantala sa ating mga OFWs at OFW families,” said Cacdac.

“Ang gusto lang naman ng isang OFW ay magkaroon ng magandang kinabukasan ang kanilang pamilya at pamayanan. Pero ito na nga, may mga nagsasamantala, lilinlangin sila para lang makataga ng pera, makakuha ng oportunidad na mautakan sila and to drain their hard earned income and resources. Yan ang pinakamasakit sa lahat, yung hard-earned money ng isang OFW ay ganon na lamang makukuha ng isang manloloko o manggagantso,” he added.

Ramos on the other hand expressed their readiness to assist DMW in protecting OFWs against cybercrimes.

They will also be prepared to go after cybercriminals.

“May tiyak na matatawagan at makakausap sa aming call collect facility, may makaka-chat na tao sa aming FB messenger (https:www.facebook.com/CICCgovph/), kaya ang pamilya ng OFW ay pwedeng tumawag anytime. Katulong ang buong kapulisan, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI ) at Department of Justice (DOJ), ang ating mga agent ang makikipag-coordinate in their behalf, 24/7 silang matatawagan pagdating sa scam,” said Ramos.

The two agencies are expected to closely work together to deal with cybercrime prevention measures.

The CICC will also hold orientations and seminars during the Pre-Employment Orientation Seminars (PEOS), Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars (PDOS) and even during the Post-Arrival Orientation Seminars (PAOS) conducted by the DMW.

The CICC will also help the DMW in digitalizing the OEC of OFWS.