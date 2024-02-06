BI stops OFW from departing PH for alleged identity fraud

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was stopped by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) from departing the Philippines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last January 25 as it was found out that another person had already used her identity to travel.

Alias Olive, 33 years old, attempted to leave the country and depart for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) according to the report by the members of the immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-Probes) to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

It was found out that alias Olive, who introduced herself as a first-time traveler, already has previous recorded departures as an OFW in 2015 and 2019.

A thorough investigation of her records resulted to finding out that another person, using the exact same identity details, have already traveled before.

This led to a confession by alias Olive wherein she shared that she was recruited by an agent in Maguindanao back in 2014 who changed her birth year to 1990 so she will meet the 23 year old age requirement for household service workers (HSWs). She was asked to pay P1,500 for her new birth certificate but she claims that the recruitment was not push through and she has not heard from her recruiter after that incident.

Alias Olive also claims that she is the real owner of the identity that was being used. This case was forwarded to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.