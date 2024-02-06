Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI stops OFW from departing PH for alleged identity fraud

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal3 mins ago

Photos of the two OFWs who used the same identity to depart the Philippines. Photo by: Bureau of Immigration

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was stopped by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) from departing the Philippines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last January 25 as it was found out that another person had already used her identity to travel.

Alias Olive, 33 years old, attempted to leave the country and depart for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) according to the report by the members of the immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-Probes) to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

It was found out that alias Olive, who introduced herself as a first-time traveler, already has previous recorded departures as an OFW in 2015 and 2019.

A thorough investigation of her records resulted to finding out that another person, using the exact same identity details, have already traveled before.

This led to a confession by alias Olive wherein she shared that she was recruited by an agent in Maguindanao back in 2014 who changed her birth year to 1990 so she will meet the 23 year old age requirement for household service workers (HSWs). She was asked to pay P1,500 for her new birth certificate but she claims that the recruitment was not push through and she has not heard from her recruiter after that incident.

Alias Olive also claims that she is the real owner of the identity that was being used. This case was forwarded to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal3 mins ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 05T212344.033

Alex Eala on joining the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: ‘It’s a big honor to represent the Philippines’

14 hours ago
Cami Template 86 1

Mag-ingat sa scam: Fake profiles offer cheap lost luggage

17 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 69

CICC, DMW unite to protect OFWs from cybercrime

17 hours ago
Cami Template 85 1

MOHRE helped 3.3 million customers in 2023, including OFWs

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button