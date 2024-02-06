Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bato Dela Rosa rejects separate Mindanao for now

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa is not keen to support the separation of Mindanao from the Philippines for now.

The proposal was made by his ally former President Rodrigo Duterte. Dela Rosa served as Philippine National Police chief during the Duterte administration.

“On my part, personally, sa ngayon ayaw ko muna dahil ayokong kumuha ng visa kung pupunta, bibisita ako sa mga apo ko dito sa Batangas,” Dela Rosa said when asked about “One Mindanao” proposal.

“From Davao, lilipad ako dito. Kukuha pa ako ng visa dahil ibang bansa na pala itong Luzon at saka Visayas,” he added.

For the lawmaker, the proposal was more of a warning that supporters of Duterte would not hesitate to separate Mindanao when pushed to the wall.

“Kung maghiwalay man sila maybe they have their own legal plans to do it not by use of force, not through violence,” said the senator.

The lawmaker added it will be up to the people of Mindanao if they want to be separated from the Philippines.

“Sinasabi nga natin supremacy resides on the people. Eh kung sabihin ng mga tao doon na gusto na naming maghiwalay through peaceful means, through legal means then, gawin nila ‘yun kung ano gusto nilang gawin, nararapat nilang gawi,” he said.

