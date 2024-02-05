Robin Padilla believes Mindanao can be separated from Philippines but if done legally

Senator Robin Padilla believes that the proposal of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s proposed separation of Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines is possible but it should be done legally.

“Hindi iyan imposible. Pero kailangan legal. Daanan natin sa legal, wag daanin sa armado o threat sa security,” Padilla said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Padilla added that Duterte’s proposal is well within the rights of Mindanaoans but it should not cause chaos.

“Karapatan ng taga-Mindanao na hingin ito. Pero hindi po ito dapat mauwi sa armado o karahasan. Kailangan dumaan sa proseso,” Padilla added.

As an ally and supporter of the former president, Padilla is confident that any proposals from Duterte will not lead to violence.

“I believe that FPRRD is an author of law and order. I believe that this will not escalate to violence,” he said.