MOHRE helped 3.3 million customers in 2023, including OFWs

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that it successfully helped 3.3 million customers in 2023.

Moreover, these customers expressed a high level of trust in the Ministry’s services, which completed over 20 million smart transactions.

Many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ask for help from MOHRE regarding issues at the workplace, such as delayed payments, contract violations, unfair treatment, and the like.

Dubai-based Krizzia, not her real name, shared her experience with MOHRE’s services.

“‘Yung experience ko po sa first company ko, dinelay nila ‘yung sahod naming lahat,” she said. “Tapos nag-usap na po kami ng co-workers ko na sabay-sabay mag-sumbong sa MOHRE.”

It took them one month before they could convince the company to give back their pay, but it did not stop there.

“After that, nalaman ko rin po na ‘di po pala nila ni-renew ‘yung work permit ko. Natakot po ako sa ibang kumpanya na nag-interview sa ‘kin kasi sabi nila, ‘di raw nila mapa-process ‘yung visa ko kung hindi babayaran ng previous company ‘yung mga work permit fines ko.”

After talking with MOHRE, Krizzia learned that she does not need to pay any fines for work permit delays. Thanks to their legal advisors, it has been made clear that the only thing she needs to do is to have MOHRE cancel her work permit as well as her employment visa so that her new company can process her papers.

Meanwhile, the work permit fines will fall under the responsibility of her previous company.

“May iba rin po akong friends na similar po ang naging experience. We all had our work permits canceled by MOHRE,” she said.

Another OFW, Mona, did not receive her salary from the company just like Krizzia. “May nag contact sa ‘king legal advisor from MOHRE,” she said. “Ina-advise niya ako each time anong gagawin.”

“Sabi ng legal advisor na kinontact nila ‘yung company sa case,” she shared. “Then a few days after, canceled na si labor card,” she said.

Later on, her company informed her and the other employees that they had received calls from MOHRE, urging them to pay all their delayed salaries, which they did.

Krizzia and Mona are just two of the millions of customers whom MOHRE helped. MOHRE is offering over 100 services available 24/7 through its website and smart application. Its goal is to provide quality services, boost the labor market’s competitiveness, and ensure its customers’ happiness with the services.