Mag-ingat sa scam: Fake profiles offer cheap lost luggage

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 hours ago

Have you come across Facebook posts selling cheap luggage lost at the airport? Those are fake.

Dubai International Airport recently published a post on Facebook, calling all netizens to be wary of such scams.

“Scam alert,” the post began. 

“We’ve spotted fake profiles claiming to sell lost luggage on Facebook and Instagram, and we want you to know that it’s not us,” Dubai International wrote. “We’re here for takeoffs, not rip-offs.”

“So, if you see any suspicious bargains, stay sharp and don’t click on them,” the post concluded. 

Dubai International’s warning post aims to spread awareness regarding fake social media profiles selling lost luggage for as low as AED 8. 

According to one of the fake posts, the luggage can be delivered nationwide, giving buyers 60 days to return. Moreover, it urges netizens to buy now as the offer is only valid until the end of the month. The post is filled with positive comments that seem too good to be true, attracting victims to buy.  

