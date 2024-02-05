Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

House of Representatives tightens security over bomb threats 

File photo

The House of Representatives has tightened its security after some lawmakers received threats according to its officials.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco told reporters that the HOR will issue a memo enforcing heightened security measures similar to what is being implemented during a State of the Nation Address or SONA.

The House Sergeant at Arms started implementing strict measures on Friday.

“There have been threats being received by members. Members of Congress, by employees, by staff, from groups,” said Velasco.

“The security has been tightened. So we just want to protect the members of the House of Representatives and staff and employees of the House from any untoward incidents,” he added.

Velasco did not name lawmakers who received threats for their protection. He also did not expound on the details of the threats.

“Basta sinasabi lang na baka bombahin itong House of Representatives,” said Velasco.

The House official also said that House Speaker Martin Romualdez is not one of the subjects of those threats.

“Ni-report sa akin ng security. There were some motorcycles going around the premises. Kaya pinagbawal na naman yung  motorcycles being parked in front of any buildings. So we have designated a special parking area for motorcycles,” said Velasco.

