Demi Lovato draws flak for singing ‘Heart Attack’ in an event intended for cardiovascular diseases 

Netizens slammed the performance of Demi Lovato’s “Heart Attack” at a cardiovascular disease awareness event in New York for the poor song choice. 

In a post, a netizen posted a snippet of Lovato’s performance singing her 2013 hit. The video earned mixed feelings over the trending clip with over 15 million views. 

“In poor taste or the perfect song?” one X user tweeted.

A representative from Lovato’s camp told Entertainment Weekly that the singer chose the song to convey the mind-heart connection. 

“She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment,” the representative said.

