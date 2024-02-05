CICC, DMW unite to protect OFWs from cybercrime

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on February 5, 2024, which seeks to level up their efforts in finding ways to counter cybercriminals that target overseas Filipino workers.

It is stated in the agreement that the purpose of the partnership is to “counter the use of information and communication technologies for criminal and unauthorized purposes.”

CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos spearheaded the signing alongside Department of Migrant Workers Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

“We are here to show our support for our overseas fellow countrymen through the Department of Migrant Workers,” said Ramos.

Cacdac shared that a lot of Overseas Filipino workers have always been a target of illegal recruitment. Additionally, the OFWs are also unsafe online as they are targeted by those who commit online offenses such as human trafficking, investment fraud, swindlers, etc.