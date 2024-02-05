Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

CICC, DMW unite to protect OFWs from cybercrime

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

Department of Migrant Workers OIC Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center Executive Director uSec. Alexander Ramos at the signing of the MoU on February 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Jocel De Guzman/FB)

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on February 5, 2024, which seeks to level up their efforts in finding ways to counter cybercriminals that target overseas Filipino workers.

It is stated in the agreement that the purpose of the partnership is to “counter the use of information and communication technologies for criminal and unauthorized purposes.”

CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos spearheaded the signing alongside Department of Migrant Workers Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

“We are here to show our support for our overseas fellow countrymen through the Department of Migrant Workers,” said Ramos.

Cacdac shared that a lot of Overseas Filipino workers have always been a target of illegal recruitment. Additionally, the OFWs are also unsafe online as they are targeted by those who commit online offenses such as human trafficking, investment fraud, swindlers, etc.

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 05T212344.033

Alex Eala on joining the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: ‘It’s a big honor to represent the Philippines’

4 hours ago
Cami Template 86 1

Mag-ingat sa scam: Fake profiles offer cheap lost luggage

8 hours ago
Cami Template 85 1

MOHRE helped 3.3 million customers in 2023, including OFWs

8 hours ago
Cami Template 83 2

OFW finds true love after years of being workaholic

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button