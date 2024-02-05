Abu Dhabi health department shuts down over 8 healthcare facilities for violations

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has taken decisive actions against several healthcare facilities found in violation of healthcare laws, regulations, and policies in the Emirate.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the DoH has shut down eight healthcare facilities, including an occupational medicine centre, a laboratory, and a medical centre. Under Federal Law No. 14 of 2014, these facilities violated the prevention of infectious diseases, non-compliance with regulations for electronic reporting, and a disregard for the Department’s standards concerning public health statistics reporting.

Furthermore, four home care facilities were closed after failing to obtain proper patient consent for treatment and neglecting to provide comprehensive explanations of treatment procedures and associated risks. These healthcare facilities failed to secure DoH’s approval for secondment contracts between facilities.

Aside from these violations, these facilities also failed to provide essential medicines, medical supplies, or devices for emergency cases as well as the unauthorised use of the healthcare facility for individuals not licensed to practice the profession.

The DoH also ceased activities of a dental clinic due to several violations including the employment of unlicensed healthcare professionals, as well as not adhering to the sterilisation protocols and the use of non-sterile medical supplies, and failure to record or document a comprehensive medical history and procedures of patients.

Moreover, the health department has also imposed AED1 million fine to a healthcare center, referring several doctors for investigation. This is due to the facility’s suspected fraudulent activities aimed at misappropriating public funds, effectively barring them from offering these services in the future.

The DoH calls on all healthcare facilities operating in the Emirate to comply with its policies and regulations to preserve the efficiency of the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, protect the health and safety of all community members, and continue providing healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.

The Department affirms its commitment to continue carrying out initiatives aimed at the enhancement of the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, ensuring the health and safety of all members of the community.