UAE President announces extension of UAE’s Year of Sustainability for 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, announced the extension of the UAE’s “Year of Sustainability” theme from last year into 2024, underscoring its success and the nation’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Marking the UAE’s National Environment Day, the President made the announcement on social media platform X on Sunday, stating, “On the occasion of National Environment Day, we announce that the Year of Sustainability is extended into 2024, reflecting our ongoing collective commitment to protect and preserve the environment for the benefit of future generations. Building on the UAE Consensus achieved at COP28, we will continue to work hand in hand with the global community to pursue a more sustainable future for all.”

The Year of Sustainability in 2023 demonstrated significant success, particularly with the hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), known as COP28, in the country.

COP28 in Dubai attracted over 97,000 delegates, including heads of state, world leaders, non-government organizations, companies, youth groups, and other stakeholders in the UAE, gathering to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time — climate change.

Through these critical summits and other environment related projects, the Year of Sustainability championed the promotion of awareness regarding the UAE’s sustainability values, fostering behaviour changes that inspire collective progress.

This year, the Year of Sustainability continues to invite all residents of the UAE to join in the collective effort to adopt sustainable practices through a range of community-driven initiatives and activities themed around sustainability.

