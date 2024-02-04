Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sara Duterte says PH is an example of unity despite differences

Staff Report

File photo

Vice President Sara Duterte said that the Philippines is an example of unity amid differences.

“The Philippines, a tapestry of diverse cultures, traditions, and religions, stands as a shining example of unity amidst differences. Like colors on an artist’s palette, we blend together, harmonizing our faith, goodness, and humility to build a sanctuary of peace,” Duterte said in a statement for the World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Duterte said that religious differences should not hinder Filipinos in striving for unity.

“Today, hand in hand, we walk alongside our Christian, Muslim, and other spiritual siblings, acknowledging our interconnectedness on this profound journey towards unity and serenity,” she added.

The Vice President also urged the public to respect differences.

“Together, let us embark on this universal path, where trust, respect, and love intertwine like ribbons in a grand dance. With open hearts, we can craft a world that is kinder, more compassionate, and overflowing with acceptance, a world our children’s children will embrace,” she said.

“My fervent prayer resonates for a world where love reigns supreme, where prejudice is but a distant memory. Let our collective efforts bring forth this glorious reality,” she added.

