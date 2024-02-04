Marcos vows that no Filipino will go hungry under ‘Bagong Pilipinas’

President Bongbong Marcos said no Filipino will go hungry under ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ which will put a spotlight on the agriculture sector.

Marcos said this during the ceremonial palay harvesting and distribution of various assistance in Candaba, Pampanga.

“We will work towards developing our agriculture, which will be one of our priority steps in establishing a Bagong Pilipinas — where no one will go hungry and all are actively moving for a more prosperous future,” said Marcos.

Marcos previously promised in his campaign that he would lower the price of a kilo of rice to P20.

He also lauded Filipino farmers Marcos because they registered a record high production volume of 20.05 million metric tons of palay in 2023.

“To our beloved farmers, your dedication, sacrifice and diligence truly serves as inspiration to us all,” the president said.

Marcos assured that the government will continue to support Filipino farmers.

“Your hands — that are enthusiastic in cultivating the lands you till — gives life and vigor to the people.”